Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

PHO opened at $52.75 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

