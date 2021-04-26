Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Decreased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $200,655,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $19,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.77 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

