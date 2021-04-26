Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $291.60 on Monday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

