Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

