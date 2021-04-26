Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 991 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Shares of TGT opened at $206.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $103.86 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

