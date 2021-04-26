McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

