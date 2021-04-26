Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 11,734 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $37.74 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

