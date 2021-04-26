Krilogy Financial LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 43.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.