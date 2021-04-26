Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $268,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,729,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.