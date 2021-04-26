Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $113.97 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

