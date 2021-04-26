Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 704 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Water Works by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $159.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

