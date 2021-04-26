Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Kennametal stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

