Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2,554.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.79.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.