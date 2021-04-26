Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $188.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.63 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

