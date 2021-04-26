JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 213.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $595.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $607.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

