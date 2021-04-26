Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 1,230 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

