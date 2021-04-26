Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,515 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 875,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

