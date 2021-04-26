Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRB Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $157.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $159.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

