Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERI. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

VERI opened at $26.34 on Monday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $850.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Veritone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

