Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,414,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total value of $4,121,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.49, for a total value of $3,639,918.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 858,550 shares of company stock valued at $237,258,834 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $278.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.21. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.