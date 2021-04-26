Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $657.54 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $627.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.16. The company has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

