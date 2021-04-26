Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after acquiring an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

NYSE:PNW opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

