Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 125 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

Shares of BA opened at $238.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day moving average of $212.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

