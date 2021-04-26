Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,218 shares of company stock worth $16,601,196. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $125.03 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.