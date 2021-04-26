Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $12.95 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 272,027 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 81,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -287.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.