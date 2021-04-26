Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $81.12 on Monday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,846 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

