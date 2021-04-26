Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,211 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 953.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB opened at $161.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.01. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

