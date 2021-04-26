Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,879 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $21,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Service Co. International stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

