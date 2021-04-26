Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 65,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

