State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,218 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Archrock were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $17,372,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.