Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.58 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

