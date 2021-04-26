Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239 over the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE MATX opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.