Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $342.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.77 and its 200 day moving average is $306.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

