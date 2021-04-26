Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,815 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,180.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.