Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

