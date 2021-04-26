Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 15,662 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

SPG stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

