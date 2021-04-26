Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.