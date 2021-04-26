Bokf Na Buys 1,760 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $322.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $215.05 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

