Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,340 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of eBay by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 749,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after buying an additional 94,460 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

Shares of EBAY opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

