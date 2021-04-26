Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 304 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.41.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $318.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.90 and a 200-day moving average of $282.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

