Bokf Na Acquires 1,161 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

NYSE:ECL opened at $226.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

