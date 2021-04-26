NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 245 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

