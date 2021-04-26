Bokf Na Has $6.64 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 14.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 43.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $353.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.79. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $197.13 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.