Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

