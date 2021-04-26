Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

TIP stock opened at $126.67 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

