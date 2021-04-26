Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 898,140 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,611,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

