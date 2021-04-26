Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report sales of $153.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.80 million to $155.70 million. Penumbra posted sales of $137.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $680.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $680.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.01 million, with estimates ranging from $798.21 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

Shares of PEN opened at $297.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.50 and a 200 day moving average of $242.91. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,102.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

