Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 10,830 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Shares of ET opened at $8.19 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

