Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.