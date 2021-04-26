SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce $392.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.40 million to $394.90 million. SPX reported sales of $369.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32. SPX has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in SPX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SPX by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

